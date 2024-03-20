iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,615. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.