iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.52

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 998303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

