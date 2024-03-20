iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $984.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $141.09 and a 1-year high of $178.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.