iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. 7,130,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,786,249. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

