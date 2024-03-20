iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

