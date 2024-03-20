iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,315 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after buying an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46,261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,463,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,721 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 223,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,372. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

