iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

