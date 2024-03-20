iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

