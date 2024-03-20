iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF remained flat at $335.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,862. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

