iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.05. 12,960,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,591,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

