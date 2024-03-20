iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 444,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 182,022 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 31,682,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,045,115. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

