iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.82

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $245.82 and last traded at $245.52, with a volume of 38275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

