iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. 132,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.