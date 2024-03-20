iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,570. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

