iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.