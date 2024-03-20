Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.73. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $515.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 1,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

