Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.73. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $515.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
