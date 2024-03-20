Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Iteris worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 39,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,716. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iteris

Insider Transactions at Iteris

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.