Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,485,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE JXN traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

