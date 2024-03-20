Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.14

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 121492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.