Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 240.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.80 ($3.07).

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.