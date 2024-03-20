Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $40.93. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 79,452 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

