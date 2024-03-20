JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 340,496 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 64,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

