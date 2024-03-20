JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

