Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.59) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:PAY traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 487 ($6.20). The stock had a trading volume of 161,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.60. The stock has a market cap of £354.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.23, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.46).

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

