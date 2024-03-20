Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. 1,665,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

