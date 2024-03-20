Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,529 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $100.79. 403,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $104.83.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

