Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 8,557,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,438,291. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

