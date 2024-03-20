Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 531,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

