Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 4,646,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,060,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

