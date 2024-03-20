Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 250,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

