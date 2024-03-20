Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 228,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,145. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

