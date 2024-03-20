John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.53

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 5709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $899.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

