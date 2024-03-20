Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.