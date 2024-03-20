JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $140.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

