JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $558.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

