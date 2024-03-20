JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after buying an additional 1,620,208 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

