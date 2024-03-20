JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.85

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 51499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

