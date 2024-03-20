JUNO (JUNO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.37 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. JUNO has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $185,347.34 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

