Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 2,127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jushi Trading Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

