Kava (KAVA) Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $955.99 million and $43.02 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00083600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.