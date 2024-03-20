KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

KBH stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 1,274,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,338. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. KB Home has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 6,353.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 494,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

