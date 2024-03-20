Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target to $13.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.2 %

NEWT opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NewtekOne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

