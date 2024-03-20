Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 605,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.41. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.37 and a 1-year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

