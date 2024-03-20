Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Upgraded at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.05. 409,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,809. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.37 and a 1-year high of C$8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

