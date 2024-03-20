Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

