Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 138,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

