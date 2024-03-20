Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Major Shareholder Sells $441,445,646.25 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 101,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,322. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

