KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $344,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.