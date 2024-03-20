KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:KIO opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $13.59.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
