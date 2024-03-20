KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KIO opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.