KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.230-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.23-5.43 EPS.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $681.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.55.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $637.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.